Quinn Ewers rejected massive NIL offer to chase his NFL dreams
By Joe Lago
Quinn Ewers must really be sick of going to class or just college life in general.
The Texas quarterback obviously believes in his pro prospects after declaring for the NFL Draft, a decision that was hinted at last month while speculation intensified over heir apparent Arch Manning possibly entering the transfer portal.
To pursue his NFL dreams, Ewers reportedly passed on a gigantic NIL proposal that would've paid him well for playing one more season of college football.
According to Longhorns insider Chip Brown, Ewers turned down an $8 million offer to transfer to another school and play his final year of eligibility. The interested program wasn't revealed in Brown's report, but there was some speculation of Ewers possibly returning to Ohio State, where he began his college career as a five-star recruit.
Sources also told Brown that Ewers made about $6 million in NIL revenue in his three seasons in Austin. Ewers also earned $1.4 million as a freshman at Ohio State after signing with GT Sports Marketing.
For Ewers to pass on an NIL bag that big, he must be receiving some very positive intel about his NFL prospects.
Miami's Cam Ward and Colorado's Shedeur Sanders are regarded as the top two quarterbacks in the 2025 NFL Draft class, but there's no consensus on the third-best QB. Ewers, whose optimistic NFL comparison is Baker Mayfield, is ranked fifth on Mel Kiper Jr.'s quarterback rankings behind Ward, Sanders, Ole Miss' Jaxon Dart and Alabama's Jalen Milroe.
The 6-foot-2, 210-pound Ewers is not expected to be selected in the first round, where draft picks are slated to receive four-year contracts worth at least $13.2 million. However, if Ewers is taken in the second round, he could make anywhere between $10.7 million and $6.8 million.
