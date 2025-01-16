Brazil legend gives terrible take on the team heading into the 2026 World Cup

🎙️ROMÁRIO:



“Brazil only has a chance of winning the next World Cup if it's with Neymar. In 62, Brazil played for Garrincha, in 70 for Pelé, in 94 for Romário & in 2002 for Ronaldo. In 2026, if they don't play for Neymar, they won't win.”pic.twitter.com/wuitpPgmqT