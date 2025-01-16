The Big Lead

NASL trial against US Soccer could expose everything wrong with American soccer

The league hasn't actually competed since 2017, but the antitrust case has the chance to be explosive.

By Matt Reed

Nov 13, 2016; Queens, NY, USA; New York Cosmos midfielder Andres Flores (11) makes a move around Indy Eleven defender Colin Falvey (32) during the NASL final at Belson Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-Imagn Images
it's been over seven years since NASL last held a competitive match, but the U.S.-based professional soccer league is turning up the heat on Major League Soccer and U.S. Soccer in court. NASL's antitrust lawsuit against the parties has been in the works for over eight years, but only recently hit the courtroom.

NASL's argument has always been that MLS and the U.S. Soccer Federation collaborated in an effort to expel NASL and other competitive professional leagues from succeeding in the United States. While it's a serious claim, NASL believes that it has the proof necessary to show a link between MLS and USSF that violated creating competition for MLS.

NASL had applied for Division I status with U.S. Soccer back in 2015, which would've put the league on the same level as MLS, but that claim was denied and NASL went into a downward spiral afterwards and failed to garner any major attention.

MLS argues that they didn't see NASL as a competitor, with their outside counsel - Brad Ruskin - even taking shots at NASL over how little investors were willing to put into the league in comparison to Major League Soccer.

New York Cosmos take on Fort Lauderdale Strikers in NASL competition
Aug 3, 2013; Hempstead, NY, USA; New York Cosmos midfielder Ayoze (7) controls the ball against Fort Lauderdale Strikers midfielder Pecka (8) and midfielder Carlos Salazar (14) during the first half of a match at James M. Shuart Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

“NASL was never a competitive threat,” Ruskin said. “NASL was just not on MLS’s mind.”

It's hard to imagine a world where NASL really wins this case, even with hundreds of millions of dollars at stake. The league hasn't operated in over a half decade and realistically it would take a significant amount of time and marketing to rebuild the league's reputation.

NASL's original league in the 1970's was a hit because soccer was a novelty in America at the time and they were able to capture stars like Pele and Franz Beckenbauer. However, MLS has taken on that role not only by sustaining itself for nearly 30 years but also boasting superstars like Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and others.

