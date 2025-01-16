Lou Holtz can't seem to let the beef with Ryan Day go
By Max Weisman
The feud between legendary Notre Dame head coach Lou Holtz and Ohio State head coach Ryan Day doesn't seem to be ending any time soon. Not with the two programs playing for a National Championship on Monday.
Responding to a video posted by the Pat McAfee Show on Wednesday speculating whether Holtz would be attending Monday's championship game, Holtz revealed he is going to make the trip to Atlanta to watch his Irish while also taking a shot at Day.
"If Notre Dame doesn’t win, it’s because we want to preserve Ryan Day’s job," Holtz wrote. "I was originally going to be at the game in spirit, but now I’ll be dragging my body along as well."
RELATED: 2025 College Football Hall of Fame class revealed
The weird beef between the two coaches began last Fall when Holtz predicted an Irish win over the Buckeyes during their regular season matchup. Holtz expected the Irish to win because he believed they were tougher, physically and mentally, than Ohio State and that was the key to beating a Ryan Day-coached team. After the Buckeyes won on a last-second touchdown, Day fired back.
"I'd like to know where Lou Holtz is right now," Day said. "What he said about our team. What he said about our team, I cannot believe. This is a tough team right here. We're proud to be from Ohio. It's always been Ohio against the world."
Now the two teams are meeting for a National Championship. The Buckeyes have done a complete 180 since losing their fourth straight game to Michigan in the final week of the regular season and calls for Ryan Day to be fired grew to their loudest. Ohio State has won their first three games in the College Football Playoff by a combined 59 points. Notre Dame, meanwhile, hasn't lost since their shocking Week 2 upset at the hands of Northern Illinois.
The teams will settle it all on the field, though I'm not sure if this includes Holtz and Day's beef, Monday night. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
NFL: Latest consensus Mock Draft
NBA: Stephen Curry supports Warriors’ rebuild plan
MLB: Andruw Jones should be getting more HOF love
CFB: Ohio State-Notre Dame National Championship preview