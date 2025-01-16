Deion Sanders would 'almost certainly accept' offer to coach Cowboys
By Joe Lago
When Ben Johnson to the hapless Las Vegas Raiders isn't the craziest story, you know it's already been a wild NFL head coaching carousel.
The most bonkers storyline is the growing possibility of Deion Sanders reuniting with Jerry Jones as head coach of the Dallas Cowboys.
How genuine Sanders' interest in Dallas' head coach position largely remained a mystery until Thursday, when NFL insider Ed Werder tweeted that the former Cowboys cornerback is indeed serious about leaving Colorado for the NFL.
According to Werder, Sanders "would almost certainly accept" an offer to coach the Cowboys, and that those in the 57-year-old's circle of trust are "encouraging him" to pursue the role. Also, Jones is "enamored with the idea."
For those dismissing Sanders' interest as a ploy to get a raise from Colorado, ESPN's Adam Schefter threw cold water on that theory Thursday. Schefter said he asked Sanders about using Dallas as leverage, and not surprisingly, Sanders gave the most Coach Prime answer.
"That ain't true," Sanders told Schefter. "And I don't need any negotiating ploy. I'm me."
Not even Texas is big enough to accommodate the egos of Sanders and Jones in a Cowboys coach/owner partnership. Both are extreme Alpha males. They would kiss and hug at the introductory press conference, but by midseason, they would be airing their unhappiness in front of cameras much to the delight of the ravenous media.
Unless of course, the Cowboys win with Sanders and make a legitimate Super Bowl run. Still, would Jones be OK with sharing the spotlight with Sanders? Right now, that seems to be the biggest unknown in the craziest development of this head coach hiring cycle.
