Steph Curry makes post-retirement promise with Kevin Durant and LeBron James, takes a dig at 'old heads'
The 2024 Paris Olympics were a dream come true for NBA fans. After all, they saw the trio of LeBron James, Stephen Curry, and Kevin Durant lead Team USA to an undefeated gold medal run.
Considering all three players are in the twilight years of their respective NBA careers, it's arguably the first and last time fans witnessed the trio sharing the court while donning Team USA jerseys.
With Father Time catching up with three all-time greats, many are wondering what will their life look like after retiring from the NBA.
Well, the Golden State Warriors superstar recently spoke about the same and he made a promise to fans. To which both KD and LBJ agreed.
"We’re not gonna be the bitter old heads coming back hating on the younger generation, we definitely have appreciation and admiration for what they’re able to do too," Curry said.
For years, the "old heads" of the NBA have tried to bring down the current generation of superstars. Be it their playing style or lack of physicality in the game, the current era stars have heard it all.
In fact, many old heads tend to claim that their era was better. Curry, James, and Durant want to put an end to that pattern and be a positive influence on the next generation of NBA stars.
It goes without saying that the league will miss the trio's presence once they retire. So, it's best to appreciate them while they are still giving it their all and competing against each other to produce an entertaining brand of basketball.
