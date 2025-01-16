UMass and Fordham shot a ridiculous amount of free throws Wednesday night
By Max Weisman
UMass-Fordham normally isn't appointment television and this season was set up to be no different. Both teams entered Wednesday night's matchup in The Bronx, New York with under-.500 records and no one playing or in attendance knew what they were in for.
When the dust settled and the final buzzer in triple overtime sounded the Minutemen and the Rams combined for an absurd 122 free throws attempted, the most in a game since the 1996-97 season. Fordham shot 48-for-65 from the charity stripe, while UMass went 37-for-57. Despite shooting worse from the line, and getting there less often, the Minutemen won 120-118.
In addition to the 122 attempted free throws, there were 79 personal fouls and 10 players fouled out of the game. If there was a fourth overtime, the coaches might have had to enter the game. UMass guard Rahsool Diggins broke a UMass basketball single-game record, scoring 46 points on 14-for-29 shooting. Diggins also went 10-for-12 from the line.
Minutemen guard Marqui Worthy forced the first overtime by hitting a three with seven seconds left in regulation and after Diggins put UMass up 98-95 with one second left in overtime it seemed the game was over. However, Fordham forward Romad Dean was fouled on his half-court prayer and hit all three free throws to send the game to double overtime.
In triple overtime UMass forward Daniel Rivera hit the game-winning layup with 10 seconds to go and a fourth overtime was not in the cards for these Atlantic 10 Conference rivals. With three overtimes and 122 free throws attempted, the game lasted three hours and 45 minutes and I'll go out on a limb and say no College Basketball game this season will have more free throws.
Thursday is Rose Hill Gymnasium's 100-year anniversary, and Wednesday night's game was a great way to honor the legendary College Basketball venue.
