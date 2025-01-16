Arch Manning is a good quarterback, but won't be able to match what Quinn Ewers did at Texas
By Max Weisman
Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers announced on Wednesday his intention to enter the NFL draft, setting the stage for Arch Manning to be the Longhorns' starting quarterback in 2025. When Manning takes the field next fall he won't be making his first start with Texas, which occurred against Louisiana-Monroe in Week 4 this season, but it will be his first start as Texas' QB1.
This season, Manning played in 10 games, going 61-for-90 for 939 yards, nine touchdowns and two interceptions. He added 108 yards and four touchdowns on the ground. Despite Texas not making a National Championship appearance in the two years with Ewers as starter, Manning will have big shoes to fill in Austin.
Ewers led Texas to a 21-5 record, a Big 12 Championship and two straight College Football Playoff appearances, losing in the semifinals both times. Texas will be entering its second season in the SEC, and their relatively easy 2024 SEC schedule benefitted them greatly. Their only two losses before the CFP were to Georgia in the regular season and again in the SEC Championship, not playing Alabama, LSU, Ole Miss or Tennessee.
Texas has a similar schedule in 2025, playing only one SEC opponent, Georgia, that finished in the Top 25 this year. However, Texas plays at Ohio State in Week 1 in a rematch of the semifinal game this season in an environment that could be celebrating a National Championship. Other SEC opponents include Florida, Oklahoma, Kentucky, Mississippi State, Vanderbilt, Arkansas and Texas A&M, none of them gimmes for a player whose only starts have been against ULM and Mississippi State.
The Longhorns are expected to compete for an SEC Championship and a berth to the College Football Playoff again next season, however, losses to Ohio State and Georgia could put the Longhorns in danger of playing a road game in next year's CFP -- unless they win the SEC -- which could be dangerous in their quest for a title.
Additionally, if Manning returns to Texas for 2026 the Longhorns can't expect the schedule to remain easy. Games against Alabama, LSU, Ole Miss or Tennessee are coming, and if Manning only coasts against an easy 2025 schedule, Texas could be in trouble when they face those tougher teams in the future.
The hype over Manning is massive, and the expectations are high. It feels like anything short of a National Championship appearance would be considered a failure, and if he only matches what Ewers was able to do it might be.
