Every 1990 NBA East All-Star player is a Hall of Famer
By Ty Bronicel
As we get closer to the 2025 NBA All-Star Weekend (Feb.14-16) -- the game is Sunday, Feb. 16 at the Chase Center in San Francisco -- we look back 35 years ago, when this plucky, talented group of lads led by, my goodness, every single one of these cats wound up in the Hall of Fame.
Honestly, might be the best professional team of all-time. And, sure, of course, it's just an All-Star Game but look at that group.
Here's who was on it and well go left to right, as usual, and you'll probably recognize all of these dudes in their younger days. But badass, great players all. Hence, HOF-ers.
RELATED: Latest NBA leads
We'll go left to right, as usual, from the top row to the bottom row.
Joe Dumars
Top left in the photo (but also No. 4) Joe Dumars. MJ said he's the toughest defender he's ever faced.
Michael Jordan
You may have heard of him or seen him.
Dominique Wilkins
"The Human Highlight Film" had epic, iconic dunk contests with Jordan and who was one of the greatest players the league has ever witnessed.
Reggie Miller
Before Curry, Harden, Allen, Lillard and Thompson, there was Miller.
Isiah Thomas
Slight but the energetic Pistons point guard that kept Detroit's motor running.
Dennis Rodman
A rebounding defensive wonder who also married Madonna.
Scottie Pippen
Still the second-best Bull to play for the franchise.
Larry Bird
Bird was the word back then, ya hear?
Patrick Ewing
The big fella had big-time skills in the Big Apple.
Kevin McHale
McHale's appearances on "Cheers" remain the best things he's ever done. We kid, Kev, we kid.
Robert Parrish
Like singer/songwriter Sade, he was a smooth operator at center for the Celtics.
Charles Barkley
Charles became THE Chuckster and possibly a political candidate down the road -- he's that popular.
RELATED: Charles Barkley on why the LA Lakers 'stink'
Moving on, here's the latest news on the next All-Star Game, per NBA.com:
The National Basketball Association (NBA) and the National Basketball Players Association announced today a new format for the 2025 NBA All-Star Game in the San Francisco Bay Area. The reimagined event will take place on Sunday, Feb. 16 at Chase Center, home of the Golden State Warriors, and air at 8 p.m. ET on TNT.
For the first time, the NBA All-Star Game will feature a mini-tournament with four teams and three games. Two teams will meet in one semifinal (Game 1), and the remaining two teams will meet in the other semifinal (Game 2). The winning teams from Game 1 and Game 2 will advance to face each other in the championship (Game 3). For each game, the winner will be the first team to reach or surpass 40 points.
Each team will have eight players and be named for a TNT NBA analyst. The 24 NBA All-Star selections will be divided evenly into three teams, with the rosters drafted by TNT’s Inside the NBA commentators and honorary team general managers Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal and Kenny Smith. The three analysts will make their respective picks for Team Charles, Team Shaq and Team Kenny live on TNT in the NBA All-Star Draft, which will be conducted on Thursday, Feb. 6 just before the network’s doubleheader that night.
The fourth team will be the winning team from the championship game of the Castrol Rising Stars, the annual showcase of top first- and second-year NBA players and NBA G League standouts, which will be played on Friday, Feb. 14 during NBA All-Star 2025. TNT analyst and WNBA legend Candace Parker will serve as honorary GM of the Rising Stars champion, known as Team Candace.
The voting process to determine the 24 NBA All-Stars will remain the same. The five players honored as starters in each conference will be selected by fans (50% of the vote), current NBA players (25%) and a media panel (25%). The seven players honored as reserves in each conference will be selected by NBA head coaches. See below for more information about NBA All-Star voting.
The four NBA All-Star Game head coaches will come from the coaching staffs of the teams with the best regular-season record in each conference through games played on Sunday, Feb. 2. The head coach of the leading Eastern Conference team and the head coach of the leading Western Conference team will each coach an NBA All-Star team. An assistant coach from one of those staffs will serve as head coach of the Castrol Rising Stars champion, and an assistant coach from the other staff will coach the remaining All-Star team.
The four teams participating in the NBA All-Star Game will compete for a prize pool of $1.8 million, with each player on the championship-winning team receiving $125,000, each player on the second-place team receiving $50,000 and each player on the third- and fourth-place teams receiving $25,000.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
NBA: Is Dame Time almost done?
CFB/NFL: Deion to Dallas?
NFL: Latest consensus Mock Draft
CFB: Ohio State-Notre Dame National Championship preview