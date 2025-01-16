LIV Golf is banking on its FOX deal to spark its awful ratings
By Matt Reed
LIV Golf will officially have a new home in 2025 and beyond after striking a multi-year deal with FOX Sports. The Saudi-backed golf league announced the news Wednesday and will be aiming to use one of America's biggest broadcasting networks to finally expand its following.
To this point, LIV has managed to stay relevant solely based on its ability to poach huge-named players like Jon Rahm, Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau from the PGA Tour, however, its viewership has been severely lacking in previous seasons.
LIV was last shown on The CW Network, which isn't exactly a primary source of sports coverage, and the television ratings that came with it weren't particularly impressive.
That's presumably been one of several reasons why LIV is undergoing significant changes at the top, including Greg Norman stepping aside as CEO.
However, this move to FOX presents a massive opportunity for LIV to finally go head to head with the PGA Tour, which primarily uses CBS, NBC and ESPN to broadcast its events. FOX does have a bit of history showing golf as well, including previous PGA and LPGA Tour broadcasts in recent years.
RELATED: Former LIV player bashes the tour for its broken promises
No matter what your take is on LIV itself and the future of golf as a whole, at least the tour will now be shown in more homes and that means an opportunity to see more of the biggest stars in the sport instead of having to wait for one of the PGA Tour's four majors.
