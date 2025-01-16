Bob Uecker's legacy and all the reasons he was so loved
By Ty Bronicel
Legendary Milwaukee Brewers broadcaster Bob Uecker passed away Thursday (Jan. 16, 2025) at the age of 90.
And, boy, will he be missed by baseball fans across the globe.
He was about as funny as a sports broadcaster has ever been, often making fun of his own incredibly so-so career (.200 batting average over six seasons, 1962-1967) with the Braves, Cardinals, and Phillies.
All told, he wound up with 146 hits, 14 home runs and 74 RBIs in 297 games.
But his personality and humor got him cast in commercials, TV shows and movies.
He wrote a self-deprecating autobiography titled "Catcher in the Wry" and also appeared in a popular series of Lite beer commercials before landing his first movie role.
His most famous one was portraying fictional Cleveland baseball broadcaster Harry Doyle in the 1989 movie "Major League" and its subsequent sequels.
He also had this hilarious interview with Johnny Carson back in 1971.
And then again in 1976:
And in 1985:
His career sucked, but he made the Hall of Fame in 2003. He received the Ford C. Frick Award, bestowed annually by the Baseball Hall of Fame to a broadcaster for "major contributions to baseball".
Here's a lovely site dedicated to "Mr. Baseball" by one of his biggest fans at BobUeckerSays:
Uecker is known for many funny lines and stories -- he easily could have been a standup comedian -- but here is one of his best: "The biggest thrill a ballplayer can have is when your son takes after you. That happened when my Bobby was in his championship Little League game. He really showed me something. Struck out three times. Made an error that lost the game. Parents were throwing things at our car and swearing at us as we drove off. Gosh, I was proud."
RIP, Bob.
