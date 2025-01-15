Baseball Hall of Fame has to allow greatest defensive outfielder in 2025 class
By Tyler Reed
It is less than a week before the National Baseball Hall of Fame makes the announcement on who will join the legends of Cooperstown in 2025.
Carlos Beltran. Bobby Abreu, CC Sabathia, Ichirio Suzuki, and Billy Wagner are just a few of the names up for the prestigious honor.
However, there has been one name on the ballot for the last eight years, and it's someone who has long deserved to hear his name called in Cooperstown.
That name is the greatest defensive outfielder of his generation, Atlanta Braves favorite, Andruw Jones.
Jones spent 17 seasons in the MLB, 12 of those with the Braves, and in that time, he stacked up quite a career.
A five-time All-Star and one-time Silver Slugger winner, Jones took home ten Golden Glove awards. Oh yeah, he did that for ten straight years, from 1998 to 2007.
Winning a Gold Glove in that many consecutive years with all the talent in the National League during that era is an accomplishment that cannot go unnoticed any longer.
Arguments for allowing steroid users into the Hall of Fame are valid. However, making a clean athlete wait this long for his moment because his bat may not be as strong as others is rather shameful.
Jones not being in the hall already makes it seem like being great on defense isn't applauded as much as someone who can hit the long ball.
The time is now for Jones to enter his rightful place into the National Baseball Hall of Fame.
