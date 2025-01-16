Skip Bayless labels JJ Redick 'arrogant' after Lakers win vs Heat
Coaching the Los Angeles Lakers is not an easy job by any means. Many have tried and failed under the bright lights of LA.
When the Lakers announced JJ Redick's hiring as the team's next head coach, fans rejoiced, even though the former NBA player is a first-time coach.
While Redick's stint with the Lakers has been full of ups and downs, fans still trust him to lead the team in the right direction.
Speaking of which, the LA Lakers recently ended their three-losing streak following a solid 117-108 win over the Miami Heat. Evidently, coach Redick was happy with the team's performance during the postgame conference.
However, veteran NBA analyst Skip Bayless seemingly took offense to it. In fact, Bayless took it to his official X (formerly known as Twitter) handle to slander the rookie head coach.
"JJ Redick can be SO ARROGANT AND CONDESCENDING to the media after Laker wins. His team is underachieving at 21-17," Bayless tweeted.
As Bayless mentioned, the Lakers are indeed 21-17 in the Western Conference. But they are the sixth seed in the conference and aren't really far from improving their record.
Of course, fans expect the Purple and Gold to be in NBA Championship contention each season, but considering the quality of the roster, the Laker Nation will happily take their current record.
With the NBA Trade Deadline approaching soon, fans expect general manager Rob Pelinka to make a few calls and add more quality players to the roster.
If Pelinka succeeds in doing so, there is a real chance for the Lakers to make a deep run in the playoffs and even be considered as a dark horse to lift the Larry O'Brien trophy in the summer.
