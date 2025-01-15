More Warriors issues, fresh Jimmy Butler drama and a new NFL problem in today's Roundup

🚨🚨WEATHER UPDATE🚨🚨



SNOW IS EXPECTED THIS SUNDAY IN PHILLY FOR THE #RAMS - #EAGLES GAME.



The snow is expected to start at 2:30 in the afternoon, right before the game, and continue through the game.



Also, the coldest temperatures in over 2 years are coming to Philadelphia. pic.twitter.com/BiUzpTLoJE