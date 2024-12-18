Monday night mayhem, Josh Allen and the Bills and MLB's pitching problem in today's Roundup
By Evan Bleier
Monday gets all the blame, but it's sneakily Tuesday that's actually the worst day of the week...This should make yours better...Let's go...Justin Jefferson, former Vikings wide receivers honor Randy Moss...Raheem Morris calls out his quarterback despite much needed win...Is this finally the year the Bills break the stranglehold the Chiefs have on the AFC?...Super Bowl bet to make after Week 15: Vikings vs. Bills...Josh Allen 'definitely should win' NFL MVP, says former Bills star...MLB's new pitcher injury study shows the league has a huge problem on its hands...ESPN's Jeff Passan: 5 biggest takeaways from MLB's pitching study...Big Papi trolls Yankees fans over Juan Soto as team pivots to other players...Jimmy Butler has done what no NBA player has done in 40 years...Russell Westbrook breaks Jason Kidd's lesser-known record...Giannis Antetokounmpo agrees with Dirk Nowitzki's brutal 2013 assessment of him...Pat Bev wants to 'cuff' Bronny for what LeBron James did to him in rookie year...Davante Adams is right to not want to play for Bears...Bill Belichick's comments about NFL interest tell us about teams he didn't have interest in...Are college basketball fans ready for the SEC bias to bleed over into the sport?...ESPN considering big plans for 'Pardon the Interruption'...Browns fans continue to watch in horror as Baker Mayfield shines like a diamond...Why Travis Hunter accepts $0 in NIL money from Colorado collective
Cody Bellinger gets his escape from the unfriendly confines of Wrigley Field
College Football Playoff Field: All 12 teams in this year's bracket, broken down
Ranking the likeliest College Football Playoff 2025 first-round upsets
Aaron Rodgers on Netflix is a wild, drug-fueled woo-woo journey
In online drone panic, conspiracy thinking has gone mainstream
96-club European Super League proposal unveiled, but critics remain
Watch: Mets' Juan Soto was the subject of a polarizing Chris Rock joke on 'SNL'
'Karate Kid: Legends' trailer drops, fans thrilled to see familiar faces
Do chicken nuggets need a Taco Bell twist?
NCAA women's volleyball ratings are becoming serious business
When Green Day met Ken Carson
Signing Juan Soto is already paying huge dividends for Mets
The Bronx is burning with new drama
Will he be doing this show at this time next month or year?
Got hoodie?
The last Pro Bowler Bill Belichick will ever draft?
Well that's interesting...
The Sports Pope knows drones
Not a good week for Deebo
Not a good look(s)
Western Canada is just kind of different
