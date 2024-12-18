The Big Lead

Monday night mayhem, Josh Allen and the Bills and MLB's pitching problem in today's Roundup

By Evan Bleier

Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins throws the ball against the Las Vegas Raiders.
Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins throws the ball against the Las Vegas Raiders.
Monday gets all the blame, but it's sneakily Tuesday that's actually the worst day of the week...This should make yours better...Let's go...Justin Jefferson, former Vikings wide receivers honor Randy Moss...Raheem Morris calls out his quarterback despite much needed win...Is this finally the year the Bills break the stranglehold the Chiefs have on the AFC?...Super Bowl bet to make after Week 15: Vikings vs. Bills...Josh Allen 'definitely should win' NFL MVP, says former Bills star...MLB's new pitcher injury study shows the league has a huge problem on its hands...ESPN's Jeff Passan: 5 biggest takeaways from MLB's pitching study...Big Papi trolls Yankees fans over Juan Soto as team pivots to other players...Jimmy Butler has done what no NBA player has done in 40 years...Russell Westbrook breaks Jason Kidd's lesser-known record...Giannis Antetokounmpo agrees with Dirk Nowitzki's brutal 2013 assessment of him...Pat Bev wants to 'cuff' Bronny for what LeBron James did to him in rookie year...Davante Adams is right to not want to play for Bears...Bill Belichick's comments about NFL interest tell us about teams he didn't have interest in...Are college basketball fans ready for the SEC bias to bleed over into the sport?...ESPN considering big plans for 'Pardon the Interruption'...Browns fans continue to watch in horror as Baker Mayfield shines like a diamond...Why Travis Hunter accepts $0 in NIL money from Colorado collective

Cody Bellinger gets his escape from the unfriendly confines of Wrigley Field

College Football Playoff Field: All 12 teams in this year's bracket, broken down

Ranking the likeliest College Football Playoff 2025 first-round upsets

Aaron Rodgers on Netflix is a wild, drug-fueled woo-woo journey

In online drone panic, conspiracy thinking has gone mainstream

96-club European Super League proposal unveiled, but critics remain

Watch: Mets' Juan Soto was the subject of a polarizing Chris Rock joke on 'SNL'

'Karate Kid: Legends' trailer drops, fans thrilled to see familiar faces

Do chicken nuggets need a Taco Bell twist?

NCAA women's volleyball ratings are becoming serious business

When Green Day met Ken Carson

Signing Juan Soto is already paying huge dividends for Mets

