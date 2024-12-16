Dan Campbell's decisions, LeBron James's complicated return and Patrick Mahomes is hurt in today's Roundup
By Evan Bleier
Tennessee holds No. 1 spot in men's basketball poll as top 10 gets shuffled
Jerod Mayo is getting harder to defend as New England's head coach
David Montgomery injury makes Lions' loss to Bills especially painful
Queen Elizabeth's favorite hot sauce is a true classic
Big League Chew legal mess gets even stickier with filing of counter-suit
Tom Brady breaks silence on Bill Belichick's new job
Amazon Prime's newest reported NBA hire furthers push for fresh talent
Americans now paid to play in Ryder Cup with stipend and $300K to charity
Dodgers fan’s gnarly World Series injury: ‘Thankful it wasn’t my face’
Ryan Day takes shot at Ohio State rival ahead of College Football Playoff
San Fran 49ers Hall-of-Famer rips Into Niners star WR Deebo Samuel for drops
Are solo songwriters a dying breed? It sure looks like it.
If you needed another reason to tune into MNF tonight...
Kiyomi McMiller has got the moves
Sir Purr also has the moves
If the Commanders go anywhere, Terry McLaurin is taking them
It's getting cold out here
OBJ is on the loose
The Heisman winner may be forced to change his game in the NFL
Could be worth a watch
It's a valid question at this point
There isn't much magic down in D.C. for the hometown basketball team
Chapel Bill provides an update on how things are going down at UNC
