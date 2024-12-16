The Big Lead

Dan Campbell's decisions, LeBron James's complicated return and Patrick Mahomes is hurt in today's Roundup

By Evan Bleier

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell reacts after the Bills score a touchdown.
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell reacts after the Bills score a touchdown. / Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images
Tennessee holds No. 1 spot in men's basketball poll as top 10 gets shuffled

Jerod Mayo is getting harder to defend as New England's head coach

David Montgomery injury makes Lions' loss to Bills especially painful

Queen Elizabeth's favorite hot sauce is a true classic

Big League Chew legal mess gets even stickier with filing of counter-suit

Tom Brady breaks silence on Bill Belichick's new job

Amazon Prime's newest reported NBA hire furthers push for fresh talent

Americans now paid to play in Ryder Cup with stipend and $300K to charity

Dodgers fan’s gnarly World Series injury: ‘Thankful it wasn’t my face’

Ryan Day takes shot at Ohio State rival ahead of College Football Playoff

San Fran 49ers Hall-of-Famer rips Into Niners star WR Deebo Samuel for drops

Are solo songwriters a dying breed? It sure looks like it.

If you needed another reason to tune into MNF tonight...

Kiyomi McMiller has got the moves

Sir Purr also has the moves

If the Commanders go anywhere, Terry McLaurin is taking them

It's getting cold out here

OBJ is on the loose

The Heisman winner may be forced to change his game in the NFL

Could be worth a watch

It's a valid question at this point

There isn't much magic down in D.C. for the hometown basketball team

Chapel Bill provides an update on how things are going down at UNC

