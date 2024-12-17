Watch: Mets' Juan Soto was the subject of a polarizing Chris Rock joke on 'SNL'
The lens through which Americans view non-native residents working in this country often varies widely.
Donald Trump campaigned for president on a platform of "mass deportations." Despite his rhetoric, Trump reportedly deported fewer people in his first term than either his predecessor, Barack Obama, or his successor, Joe Biden.
In any event, Trump's promises captivated the imagination of comedian Chris Rock enough to inspire a line in his opening monologue on Saturday Night Live this weekend — and New York Mets outfielder Juan Soto caught a big stray.
"A lot less immigrants would come into America if you stopped paying them $700 million to play baseball," Rock quipped. "(Mets owner) Steve Cohen bought one Dominican for $700 million. Used to be able to get a whole bushel for that much."
The line drew the ire of many, including some Dominicans, on social media.
The sarcasm implicit in the joke might not cross the language barrier. It's ostensibly intended to highlight the hypocritical attitudes immigrants face in the U.S., regardless of the administration in the White House.
According to CNN, Trump's transition team is discussing "how, when and if to deport immigrants who were brought to the United States as children, commonly known as Dreamers." The prospect of young people who did not enter the country voluntarily — or who were born here to undocumented parents — facing deportation has worried Trump's political opponents as the new president's inauguration nears in January.
Rock attempted to provide a humorous point of reflection. Although it might have backfired for some, hopefully Mets fans got the joke.
