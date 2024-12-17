The Big Lead

Signing Juan Soto is already paying huge dividends for Mets

By J.P. Hoornstra

Dec 12, 2024; Flushing, NY, USA; New York Mets right fielder Juan Soto poses for photos during his introductory press conference at Citi Field.
Dec 12, 2024; Flushing, NY, USA; New York Mets right fielder Juan Soto poses for photos during his introductory press conference at Citi Field. / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
The Juan Soto signing figured to boost a Mets fan base yearning to see its team win a World Series for the first time since 1986.

They haven't won a game since Soto's 15-year, $765 million became oficial, but excitement is in the air — and the fans are showing it with their wallets.

According to Sports Business Journal, the pace of single-game tickets at Citi Field dramatically outpaced what the Mets saw a year ago.

"On the first day those tickets were available, the Mets surpassed all of their 2024 first day of sales within the first 45 minutes. As a whole, they tripled their single-game ticket sales in the first day year-over-year. And, overall, the Mets also set a first day of sales revenue record. Over the first week of sales, the Mets more than doubled single-game and spring training ticket sales YOY."

Mike Mazzeo, Sports Business Journal

The Mets aren't starting from scratch with the Soto signing. They advanced to the National League Championship Series and gave the eventual champion Dodgers a run for their money in a six-game series.

With the Soto signing, billionaire owner Steve Cohen demonstrated he is up to the task of chasing down the Dodgers — and willing to spend to demonstrate his intent.

"I want to thank Mets fans for responding to the Soto signing," Cohen wrote on his Twitter/X account Saturday. "Ticket sales exploded this week vs last week. We were 18th in MLB attendance last year . Any predictions where we end up this year?"

