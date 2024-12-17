Signing Juan Soto is already paying huge dividends for Mets
The Juan Soto signing figured to boost a Mets fan base yearning to see its team win a World Series for the first time since 1986.
They haven't won a game since Soto's 15-year, $765 million became oficial, but excitement is in the air — and the fans are showing it with their wallets.
According to Sports Business Journal, the pace of single-game tickets at Citi Field dramatically outpaced what the Mets saw a year ago.
"On the first day those tickets were available, the Mets surpassed all of their 2024 first day of sales within the first 45 minutes. As a whole, they tripled their single-game ticket sales in the first day year-over-year. And, overall, the Mets also set a first day of sales revenue record. Over the first week of sales, the Mets more than doubled single-game and spring training ticket sales YOY."- Mike Mazzeo, Sports Business Journal
The Mets aren't starting from scratch with the Soto signing. They advanced to the National League Championship Series and gave the eventual champion Dodgers a run for their money in a six-game series.
With the Soto signing, billionaire owner Steve Cohen demonstrated he is up to the task of chasing down the Dodgers — and willing to spend to demonstrate his intent.
"I want to thank Mets fans for responding to the Soto signing," Cohen wrote on his Twitter/X account Saturday. "Ticket sales exploded this week vs last week. We were 18th in MLB attendance last year . Any predictions where we end up this year?"
