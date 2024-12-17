Justin Jefferson, former Vikings wide receivers honor Randy Moss
By Max Weisman
Randy Moss is lucky to have great former teammates. During the first Minnesota Vikings home game since Moss announced he was undergoing treatment for cancer in his bile duct, a pair of former teammates showed up at U.S. Bank Stadium to honor him. Cris Carter and Jake Reed, who were both teammates with Moss in the 1998 and 1999 NFL seasons, brought Moss' jersey with them as they served as honorary Vikings captains Monday night.
Moss has received an outpouring of love since he announced his diagnosis. He has begun to fundraise for cancer using the tagline "Let's Moss Cancer," referencing when a receiver makes a catch on the defender's head, something Moss did so many times in his career the move was named after him.
Carter and Reed weren't the only Vikings who paid tribute to Moss during Minnesota's 30-12 victory over the Chicago Bears. After scoring the game's opening touchdown, Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson found a camera in the end zone and dedicated the touchdown to him.
"We love you Randy!," Jefferson said. "That's for you!"
Jefferson finished with seven receptions for 73 yards and a touchdown in the win. He had this to say about the dedication after the game.
"Every game is a plan to get into the end zone, but I definitely wanted to give a tribute to him on one of my touchdowns," Jefferson said. "I’m grateful for what he has done for this game and what he did for me as a kid, just watching him and being a fan of him. I’ve always got to show love for him. I texted him and wished him the best of luck."
An emotional game ended with a big win for Minnesota. The Vikings are now 12-2, their best record through 14 games since 1998. Due to the Detroit Lions loss on Sunday, Minnesota is now in a tie for first place in the NFC North and for the No. 1 seed in the NFC with Detroit and the Philadelphia Eagles. The Lions beat the Vikings earlier this season, but the two will play again in Detroit in the final week of the regular season. That game could determine the NFC North and the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs.
