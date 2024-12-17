Are college basketball fans ready for the SEC bias to bleed over into the sport?
By Tyler Reed
The college football season is beginning the most wonderful time of the year. The College Football Playoff begins on Friday night, and soon enough, the sport will crown its champion. On the road to the CFP, weekly arguments were made that certain teams deserved a spot in the playoff due to their conference alignment. No other conference made that argument louder than the SEC.
Yes, the SEC has had a dominant run in the last decade of college football. Of course, that run can be attributed to just a handful of teams, but nevertheless, the conference's fans could brag about teams bringing home championships.
It seems that conference loyalty is creeping into college basketball. Are fans ready for the SEC tsunami that is hitting?
RELATED: No. 1 college hoops recruit picks BYU over bluebloods
The SEC has eight teams in the Top 25 (Tennessee, Auburn, Kentucky, Alabama, Florida, Texas A&M, Oklahoma, and Ole Miss), with five of those teams in the Top 10. If there was ever a season the SEC could boast its basketball greatness, it is right now.
Just when you thought you might get a break from ESPN pushing the SEC agenda, the conference jumps out of the gate as the heavyweights of college basketball. Hide your children; the SEC is coming!
MORE TOP STORIES From the Big Lead
CFB: Your ultimate guide to all 12 CFP teams
NBA: Klay revels in win at Golden State
NFL: Jerod Mayo looking overmatched as NE HC
NBA/SPORTS MEDIA: Taylor Rooks to host Amazon’s studio show