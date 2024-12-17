Jimmy Butler has done what no NBA player has done in 40 years
The Miami Heat left it all on the court during their recent matchup against the Detroit Pistons. Tyler Herro sent the game to overtime, but the Heat were ultimately handed a 125-124 defeat in OT.
Apart from Herro, Jimmy Butler had a terrific game. The 35-year-old carried the team on his back with 35 points, 19 rebounds, and 10 assists.
Considering the recent trade chatter involving Butler, this performance will undoubtedly increase his value in the market. But let's put that on the backburner for now and focus on Butler's incredible performance against the Pistons.
RELATED: Heat's Jimmy Butler addresses trade rumors: 'I actually like it; it's good to be talked about'
Jimmy's historic night put him in an elite list of players who finished the game with a triple-double with 0 turnovers or fouls. Apart from Butler, the list features Domantas Sabonis, Clint Capela, Ben Simmons, and Derek Anderson.
But that's not all. According to StatMuse, Butler became the first player in 40 years to record a 30-point triple-double with 0 fouls and turnovers.
Now, that's an amazing record. Despite entering the twilight years of his NBA career, the Heat superstar continues to impress fans.
But considering the fact that the Heat were still handed a one-point defeat, the organization may stay firm on its stance to part ways with Butler.
After all, he is not getting any younger and the Heat's championship window with him is slimmer than ever. Butler is averaging 19.4 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 5.0 assists per game this season.
MORE TOP STORIES From the Big Lead
CFB: Your ultimate guide to all 12 CFP teams
NBA:Klay revels in win at Golden State
NFL: Jerod Mayo looking overmatched as NE HC
NBA/SPORTS MEDIA: Taylor Rooks to host Amazon’s studio show