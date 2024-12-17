College Football Playoff 2025 Field: Breaking down all 12 teams in this year's bracket
The road leading to the 2025 College Football Playoff has certainly been a wild one, but it's finally come to a close.
From Indiana's Cinderella run to the field, to Clemson sneaking in with an ACC title, to no SEC team finishing the season with less than two losses, leading to Boise State landing the third seed in the field, there have been no shortage of surprises.
But now that we're here, there are plenty of questions that still need answering.
Is Indiana more than just a feel-good story? Can Notre Dame wake up the echoes and make a deep run?
Does Tennessee have a chance to make Ryan Day at Ohio State have the hottest seat on the planet with a win?
Will Penn State finally shake off their big game curse, or will SMU prolong James Franklin's misery?
To help answer these questions, we broke down all 12 teams in a handy dandy guide for you. All the links are available below, so check it out for everything you need to know about every team in the field:
12. Clemson
5. Texas
11. SMU
6. Penn State
10. Indiana
7. Notre Dame
9. Tennessee
8. Ohio State
3. Boise State
2. Georgia
1. Oregon