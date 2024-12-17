Pat Bev wants to 'cuff' Bronny for what LeBron James did to him in rookie year
Former NBA player Patrick Beverley has always shared some interesting stories about his time in the league since launching his own podcast.
Considering he had a 12-year NBA career where he played with a plethora of NBA stars, it's no surprise that Beverley has been part of some unheard events.
Speaking of which, Beverley recently shed light on his rookie year and how he was essentially bullied by Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James.
At the time, James was a member of the Miami Heat and the organization signed Beverley on a non-guaranteed deal, but he was cut from the roster before the season.
Anyway, Pat Bev shared how James made him do errands for him during his rookie year and went out of his way to make him suffer.
"Oh, the s**t Bron had me doing was wild," Beverley said. "I'm talking about, 'Pat, go get me a Gatorade.' 'Cool.' I come with a red. Everyone likes red. He said, 'No, I don't like that color.' I come back, 'Okay, cool.' Second option is blue. Everybody likes blue. 'No, I don't like blue, Pat, and I don't like it cold.'"
So, what's Beverley's best way to take revenge on James? Well, he wants to be on the same team on his son Bronny James.
"Oh, yeah, I ran with his dad. I'd cuff him like this. You're my young boy, I got you," he added.
Well, Beverley did have a short stint with the Los Angeles Lakers during the 2022-23 NBA season. Fortunately for Bronny, he was yet to be drafted into the league at that point.
With Beverley playing overseas now, it's hard to see his dream of taking revenge on LeBron by bullying Bronny getting fulfilled anytime soon.
