Bill Belichick's comments about NFL interest tell us about teams he didn't have interest in

Belichick: "I think there would've been some interest" from NFL teams. But "it was about the opportunity at @UNCFootball."



Bill Belichick sits down with @JimGrayOfficial TONIGHT on an all-new Let's Go!



🕕 6:00 ET @MadDogRadio

🕡 6:30 ET @SiriusXMNFL

📲 @SIRIUSXM App pic.twitter.com/bgr695AYZO