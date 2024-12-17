Davante Adams right to not want to play for Bears
New York Jets wide receiver Davante Adams delighted Packers fans on Tuesday, giving an interview in which he said he wouldn't play for the Chicago Bears.
Speaking to Kay Adams on her "Up and Adams" show, Davante was asked if he'd ever play for the Bears. Adams' response? A very simple "No."
"Look, I'm not playing too much longer as it is," Adams continued, "So, on my last days in this league after all I've been blessed with I will not be going to Chicago. Like I said I respect everyone I've played but I'm not playing for the Bears."
Frankly, this might be the smartest football decision Adams has made since leaving Green Bay in 2022 and joining the Las Vegas Raiders.
The fact of the matter is, the Bears might be the most poorly run franchise in the NFL right now. They've failed to find a head coach capable of winning games with any kind of consistency since Lovie Smith was fired in 2012; since that point they've had just one season with at least 10 wins, and even in 2018, they crashed out of the playoffs in the Wild Card round.
But, more damning than the lack of winning is the fact that this team has yet to put together a cohesive passing offense of any kind at any point in recent memory. They're currently on their third potential franchise quarterback in less than 10 years, having failed to turn either Mitchell Trubisky or Justin Fields into anything approaching a serviceable NFL starter, much less the kind of face of the franchise quarterback that Chicago fans have been dying for for decades now.
The newest iteration, Caleb Williams, has shown flashes of potential during his rookie season, but has battled a lackluster offensive line and questionable decision making all season long.
If you're an aging veteran hoping to stick with a playoff contender, is that really the kind of situation you want to waste the back half of your prime in? Helping a young quarterback and what will be yet another head coach try and fix all the problems that ail the Bears? Or would you rather go to a real contender who are desperate for help at wide receiver, like, say the Chiefs?
While it's not clear if Adams' unwillingness to play in Chicago comes from his time in Green Bay or out of some wariness of the Bears' organization, ultimately, it's definitely the right call.
