Amazon Prime's newest reported NBA hire furthers push for fresh talent
The first studio host for Amazon Prime's foray into the NBA game will be a familiar face to fans of the network's NFL coverage.
Taylor Rooks, a sideline reporter for Amazon Prime’s “Thursday Night Football” coverage and a recently hired NBA sideline reporter on TNT, will be the lead host for Amazon's NBA studio show according to Richard Deitsch of The Athletic.
According to Deitsch, Rooks "has impressed Amazon executives with her work."
As part of the NBA's new broadcast packages that go into effect after this season, Amazon Prime is broadcasting 60 games per season starting in 2025-26.
To usher in the streaming giant's coverage of the league, Ian Eagle is joining as the lead play-by-play broadcaster according to the New York Post.
Eagle is a nationally known name to NBA fans from his work on TNT, in addition to his duties with the Brooklyn Nets on the YES Network.
Rooks would become Amazon's second talent acquisition thrust into a relatively new role. Basketball Hall of Famer Dirk Nowitzki is also nearing a deal to join the newly formed team, which would be his first foray into full-time broadcasting, according to Marc Stein:
The addition of Rooks, along with Nowitzki, suggest Amazon Prime is open to adding and developing fresh faces to its on-camera NBA talent roster.
The NBA announced 11-year contracts with Amazon, ESPN/ABC and NBC in July. According to The Athletic, Amazon is paying $1.8 billion per year for its share of the package.
Amazon will air the semifinals and finals of the Emirates Cup tournament under its part of the deal, as well as a newly created annual "Black Friday game" the day after Thanksgiving.
