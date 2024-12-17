Travis Hunter accepts $0 from Colorado's NIL collective, says Deion Sanders Jr.
By Joe Lago
As Colorado's first Heisman Trophy winner since Rashaan Salaam in 1994, Travis Hunter has cemented his football legacy in Boulder. His two-way greatness on the field is just one reason why the supremely talented wide receiver and defensive back will be remembered forever as a Buffaloes legend.
Another reason is the exemplary character of the consensus top-two pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
According to Deion Sanders Jr., the son of the Colorado head coach and the team's videographer, Hunter does not accept any money from Colorado's NIL collective and instead uses the cash to fund the NIL contributions for others on the roster.
"Did you know he receives no NIL from the collective?" Sanders Jr. told former CU offensive lineman Matt McChesney on his Zero 2 Sixty podcast. "He's one of the biggest donors to the collective, meaning he's paying a lot of other people's NIL on this team.
"He's paying at least 10-15 guys' NILs on the team. He's donating his own money."
"What a stud," McChesney said.
According to On3, Hunter ranks second in NIL valuations at $5.2 million behind Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders, whose NIL deals are valued at $6.2 million.
In September, Hunter reportedly signed with NerdWallet to become the first-ever college football player to partner with a personal finance company. This week, he locked up a shoe deal with Adidas.
