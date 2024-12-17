NCAA women's volleyball ratings are becoming serious business

'24 @NCAAVolleyball Regionals were the MOST-WATCHED ON RECORD 🤯



🏐 401k avg. viewers, up 98% year-over-year

🏐 Included 5 most-watched Regional matches EVER

🏐 Growth among P18-34 (up 232%), P2-17 (up 115%) & Women (up 112%)

🏐 ESPN+ viewership up 44% YoY#NCAAWVB pic.twitter.com/2gKFmACXgR