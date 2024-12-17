Big Papi trolls Yankees fans over Juan Soto as team pivots to other players
By Max Weisman
The New York Mets won the Juan Soto sweepstakes, signing the slugger to the biggest deal in MLB history, a 15-year, $765 million deal that will likely keep Soto in Queens for the remainder of his career. Soto, after being introduced at Citi Field last Thursday, finally posted on Monday on his Instagram account marking the momentous occasion.
The video features clips of Soto arriving at Citi Field, in the Mets locker room and during his introductory press conference. Ever one to jump at an opportunity to make fun of the Yankees, David Ortiz commented on Soto's post with a line that's just a little different from John Sterling's famous call when the Yankees win a game, and one that he's made internet famous in the past.
"The....... Yankees lose 😂😂," Ortiz wrote, referencing the fact that Soto chose the Mets over his former team.
RELATED: Watch: Mets' Juan Soto was the subject of a polarizing Chris Rock joke on 'SNL'
Ortiz's trolling of the Yankees and Yankees fans began in 2004 when his two walk-off hits in games four and five of the ALCS kept the Boston Red Sox alive. When the Red Sox won the ALCS in seven games his legacy as a Yankee killer was born. In 243 career games against the Yankees, Ortiz hit .303 with 53 home runs and 171 RBI. Yankee killer, indeed.
Ortiz continued to troll his team's most hated rival when he moved to broadcasting. As part of Fox's coverage of the 2017 ALCS between the Houston Astros and Yankees, Ortiz made his prediction for Game 7 of that series by saying the same thing he said in Soto's comments: "The... Yankees lose." When the Yankees went down 3-0 in the World Series to the Los Angeles Dodgers, Ortiz was dancing on the Fox postgame show to Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us."
While Mets fans can celebrate signing a generational talent for the rest of his career, Yankees fans should be applauding the team's pivot since losing out on Soto. New York signed left-handed pitcher Max Fried to an eight-year, $218 million contract, and traded for former Milwaukee Brewers closer Devin Williams without giving up top prospect Jasson Dominguez. If they can trade for or sign a bat, the Yankees will have had a successful postseason. They were reportedly in on Kyle Tucker before he was traded to the Chicago Cubs, but are staying hungry on the trade market, looking to make a deal for Cubs outfielder Cody Bellinger.
After reaching the World Series for the first time since 2009, the Yankees moves after being unable to resign Soto show they don't want to endure another 14-year appearance drought.
