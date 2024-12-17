Russell Westbrook breaks Jason Kidd's lesser-known record
Before the 2024-25 NBA season started, Russell Westbrook's future in the league was discussed a plethora of times. Considering his decline over the past few years, many urged Brodie to retire.
However, the Denver Nuggets showed trust in the former NBA MVP. Although it took some time for Russ to get adjusted to his new team, he is having a solid season off the bench.
Despite being 36 years old, Westbrook continues to etch his name in the NBA history books. He broke another record during the Nuggets' one-point win over the Sacramento Kings.
Yes, with nine rebounds to his name, Westbrook has now become the all-time rebounds leader by a point guard. Previously, the record was held by current Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd.
Kidd had 8,402 boards to his name, but Brodie has surpassed him by taking his tally to 8,405 rebounds. Considering Westbrook is still an active player, he will continue to increase the distance between him and Kidd.
As for Russ' performance against the Kings, he had 18 points, 9 rebounds, and 10 assists as he finished the game with one rebound shy of a triple-double.
Thanks to a valiant effort in his third start over the last five games, the Nuggets have now improved to a 14-10 record as they are now the fifth seed in the ever-so-competitive Western Conference.
Westbrook is seemingly playing with a chip on his shoulder after being on the receiving end of brutal insults from NBA fans over the past few years.
