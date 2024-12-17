Giannis Antetokounmpo agrees with Dirk Nowitzki's brutal 2013 assessment of him
Today, Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of the top players in the NBA. If he becomes available in the free agency, any organization would love to have his signature on the dotted line.
However, the Greek Freak has worked his way up the ladder after years of hard work. In fact, when he was drafted into the NBA, he was nowhere close to the level of player he is today.
Evidently, it's no surprise that Antetokounmpo fell to the 15th overall pick in the 2013 NBA Draft. The credit goes to the Milwaukee Bucks for believing in Antetokounmpo and allowing him to develop into a dominant player.
Speaking of which, ex-Dallas Mavericks star Dirk Nowitzki took a light-hearted jab at how he convinced his team to skip over the Greek Freak in the 2013 NBA Draft.
Antetokounmpo recently reacted to Nowitzki's evaluation of him more than a decade ago in an interview it Rachel Nichols.
"I don’t know if I would have drafted myself back then," Giannis said. "Not all GMs in the league make the best decisions. They didn't get me but they got Luka. So, it's okay."
For what it's worth, the Mavericks can't complain about missing out on Antetokounmpo as they found their next cornerstone superstar in Luka Doncic.
As for Dirk's assessment of the 2x NBA MVP, he took it pretty well and even praised the Mavericks legend for paving the path for several European superstars in the league.
