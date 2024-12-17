Is this finally the year the Bills break the stranglehold the Chiefs have on the AFC?
By Max Weisman
It took a generationally talented quarterback in Peyton Manning to compete with Tom Brady and the New England Patriots for the AFC crown, and nine years after their final meeting in the 2015 AFC Championship, the AFC has a new rivalry of quarterbacks: Patrick Mahomes vs. Josh Allen.
Allen has beaten Mahomes in each of the last four regular seasons, including ending the Chiefs' undefeated season this year, but come January when the games matter, Mahomes has an undefeated record. Mahomes' three Super Bowls to Allen's none bring back memories of the early days of the Brady-Manning rivalry when Brady won three Super Bowls in his first four seasons and Manning had none.
This year, though, feels like the year the Bills can break through and end the Chiefs' AFC control. Allen is playing like an MVP and should win the award, especially after his last three performances in which he recorded a total of 14 touchdowns. Through 14 games, Allen has thrown for 3,395 yards, 25 touchdowns and just five interceptions. He's added 484 rushing yards and 13 rushing touchdowns.
The problem lies in the fact that the Bills will likely have to travel to Kansas City in the postseason. Mahomes' playoff record at home is 11-2 with the losses coming to Tom Brady and Joe Burrow. If any quarterback is prepared to give Mahomes a third loss, though, it's Allen. He's won three times in Kansas City and is having his best season yet. While he may not set a new career high in yards or touchdown passes, his leadership and football IQ have improved drastically.
Additionally, don't underestimate the revenge factor Allen and the Bills will carry with them into a potential playoff rematch with the Chiefs. They don't want their season to end at the hands of Kansas City for the fourth time in five years.
The Bills are on pace for their best offensive output in the Josh Allen era and we know they can keep up with Mahomes and the Chiefs offense. This year's question will be whether or not the Bills defense will be able to get the necessary stops. Buffalo has allowed over 40 points in each of their past two games. In past playoff matchups against Kansas City, Buffalo's defense has been unable to get a timely stop, and their past two defensive performances should raise the concern level for Bills fans.
However, this feels like the year. It has to be the year. Josh Allen is going to win NFL MVP and the Chiefs have played in far too many close games that should have been blowouts. So I'll make my prediction. This is the year the Buffalo Bills will knock off the Kansas City Chiefs in the playoffs. After that, though, who knows what they'll do, but how fun would a Bills-Lions Super Bowl be?
