Josh Allen 'definitely should win' NFL MVP award, says former Bills star
By Joe Lago
Josh Allen has elevated his superhuman brand of football to another level with a 2024 season that should earn him the NFL's MVP award. The Buffalo Bills quarterback has cemented his front-runner status with back-to-back performances that have been awe-inspiring (and rewarding for the lucky managers riding his play to fantasy football playoff success).
One player who isn't surprised by Allen's superior play is his former star wide receiver, Stefon Diggs.
RELATED: Josh Allen announces engagement on Instagram
Diggs, who earned all four of his Pro Bowl selections with Buffalo, told NFL Network's Kyle Brandt on "Good Morning Football" that Allen's incredible play-making is "nothing new to me."
"He definitely should win it. He's been ballin'," Diggs said of Allen's MVP candidacy. "Obviously, it's no secret that Josh Allen is amazing.
"He's making those plays, and it's not new to me at all. It's not new to nobody in the league. I feel like it's his respect is finally coming full circle. Finally getting that credit that he deserves. He's playing at a very high level."
Diggs said the only threat to Allen's MVP chances is Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson, who's "playing the hell out of the ball too."
"It's going to be some tough decisions towards the end of the year for whoever's making those decisions," Diggs said of MVP voters, "because (those) boys are going crazy."
Diggs admitted to being in his "worst mental space" last year with the Bills, and he got a much-needed change of scenery last April when he was acquired by the Houston Texans. The 31-year-old veteran wideout attributed his late-season drop-off in production to the midseason change of offensive coordinators from Ken Dorsey to Joe Brady.
As a complement to No. 1 receiver Nico Collins, Diggs settled into his new role in the Texans offense, but he suffered a season-ending knee injury in Houston's 23-20 win over the Indianapolis Colts in late October. In eight games, Diggs had 47 receptions for 496 yards and three touchdowns.
MORE TOP STORIES From the Big Lead
CFB: Your ultimate guide to all 12 CFP teams
NBA: Klay revels in win at Golden State
NFL: Jerod Mayo looking overmatched as NE HC
NBA/SPORTS MEDIA: Taylor Rooks to host Amazon’s studio show