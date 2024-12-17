'Karate Kid: Legends' trailer drops, fans thrilled to see familiar faces
By Tyler Reed
If you grew up in the 1980s, chances are you were waxing on and waxing off, just like Mr. Miyagi was telling his young prodigy, Daniel LaRusso, before LaRusso attempted to take down the evil Cobra Kai. Yes, the 'Karate Kid' took the world by storm in the 80s. However, now the successful movie franchise has found a resurgence.
On Tuesday, the first trailer for 'Karate Kid: Legends' dropped, creating a mixture of the Karate Kid universe from the 80s and the highly successful spin-off in 2010 featuring Jackie Chan.
Check out the trailer below:
Yes, Jackie Chan and Ralph Macchio will share the stage in the franchise's comeback to the big screen. According to IMDB, the synopsis of the film is:
"Daniel arrives in Beijing, where Mr. Han has been seeking him out. Han has a new protege, Li Fong. The two mentors must collaborate to instruct Li Fong, but it remains to be seen if their instructional approaches will be compatible."
The film's official release will be May 30th, 2025, but that will not stop fans from dreaming of the special theater experience that lies ahead for them.
