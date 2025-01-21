Dubs drubbed, moneybag Dodgers and Super Bowl LIX matchups, ranked, in today's Roundup
By Evan Bleier
Marcus Freeman says one person to blame for Notre Dame's championship loss
The first 12-team College Football Playoff was a success
Notre Dame in fine shape for next season despite title game loss vs. Ohio State
Ohio State's $20 million championship roster will only lead to more spending
Ohio State backup QB Devin Brown transfers to ACC team
WWE Raw recap: Sami Zayn's kick, CM Punk's fiery promo, Rhea Ripley's new rivalry
Tom Brady and the Raiders didn’t get Ben Johnson. Now what?
Kyrie Irving gives stern response to his 2025 NBA All-Star selection debate
Nick Saban passionately calls out ‘absolutely ridiculous’ Ryan Day criticism
Zach LaVine makes Bulls history, but Michael Jordan's record is still miles away
A.J. Brown's car becomes latest viral fascination on social media
Four Chilean nationals arrested in connection to Joe Burrow home burglary
Certainly looked like Boston's Js were trolling Steve Kerr
This would not suck
Worst contract in the NBA?
Questionable
Better hope he has the secret sauce to fix Caleb Williams
They are becoming a hard team not to root for
CFB: Ohio State overcomes Michigan loss with Natty
NFL: Eagles fans loving A.J. Brown’s ride
NBA: LeBron not thrilled with Lakers’ roster ‘construction’
NFL/SPORTS MEDIA: Texans-Chiefs was ESPN’S's most-watched game ever