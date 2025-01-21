NBA fans react to Jayson Tatum seemingly ignoring Steve Kerr
The Boston Celtics are the defending champions of the NBA and they showed why during their recent matchup against the Golden State Warriors.
In an utter beating, the Dubs were handed a 125-85 defeat by the Celtics. It is the biggest home defeat for the Warriors under head coach Steve Kerr.
The Warriors also scored the fewest points in a home game where 4x NBA champion Stephen Curry played under Steve Kerr.
All things considered, it was a poor performance by the Warriors and it highlighted the gap between their roster and the defending champions of the league.
Another moment that made headlines on social media was postgame talk between Steph Curry and Jayson Tatum. The two covered their mouths while the camera was on them, the clip also shows that coach Kerr trying to initiate a conversation, but was seemingly ignored by Tatum.
NBA fans on X (formerly known as Twitter) had mixed reactions to the now-viral video.
"Kerr tried, and in general Tatum has a lot of maturity," one fan wrote.
"Y'all do know him and Tatum hugged after that right? Y'all fall for anything chill," another added.
"I love how loyal JB is - you can’t teach that. Kerr was being nosey micro-aggressive anyway," a fan stated.
"Good for Tatum. Kerr lost me on that Team USA move and recently every time he talks," one fan shared.
Many reports claimed that Tatum and Kerr's relationship took a hit when the Celtics superstar was given limited minutes during the 2024 Paris Olympics.
While coach Kerr defended his decision multiple times, most fans still believe that the GSW mastermind didn't want Tatum to play for Team USA.
