A favorite has emerged in Jets head coaching search, but another is being overlooked
By Max Weisman
The New York Jets are in the midst of another head coaching search, and a favorite has seemed to emerge. Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn has reportedly emerged as the team's top target ahead of Glenn's second meeting with the team on Tuesday. All signs point to the two sides coming to an agreement.
If hired, Glenn would be the Jets' eighth head coach, including interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich, out of their last nine who was previously a defensive coordinator or defensive assistant coach. To be fair, the top offensive assistant in this coaching cycle, Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, was just hired by the Chicago Bears. Additionally, New York's one offensive-minded head coach in the last 25 years was Adam Gase, who had a disastrous 9-23 record in two years with the Jets.
Glenn, whose defense just allowed 38 points to the Washington Commanders in the Divisional Round of the playoffs, will have an uphill battle if hired. New York hasn't made the playoffs since 2010, the longest active North American sports playoff drought. The pressure to win is also much higher in New York than it is in New Orleans, where Glenn has also interviewed.
If New York wants to hire a defensive-minded head coach rather than an offensive one, they should consider Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores. Flores' team also had a bad ending to their season, being eliminated by the Los Angeles Rams, however, he has much more experience than Glenn. The Jets interviewed Flores on Friday, but have not indicated if they will be bringing him in for a second interview like they are with Glenn.
Flores was the head coach of the Miami Dolphins for three years, leading them to back-to-back winning seasons in 2020 and 2021. Flores was also on the defensive staff in New England for 11 years, part of three Super Bowl-winning teams as the Patriots' safeties and linebackers coach. Hiring Flores would be a safer move by the Jets, who seem to be dead set on hiring another former defensive assistant.
It hasn't worked in the past for New York, but to be fair, nothing seems to have worked. The Jets last successful head coach was Rex Ryan, who led New York to two straight AFC Championship game appearances, but still ended up with a losing record when he was fired. The pressure will be on any coach the Jets hire, and signs are pointing to Glenn.
