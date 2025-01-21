Super Bowl 2025: Ranking the 4 potential matchups ahead of the conference championships
As conference championship week gets underway, the number of potential Super Bowl matchups left on the board has dwindled to just four. The Bills, Chiefs, Commanders, and Eagles have proven themselves to be among the NFL's best teams, but that's where the similarities end.
Not only do all four teams play drastically different styles of football, they're all varying degrees of fun and exciting to watch. And that begs the question: of the four potential matchups still on the board for the Super Bowl, which ones will be the best for fans? Is it the potential game that has the most at stake for its participants? The one with the best storylines? The most exciting game? Let's break it down and find out.
