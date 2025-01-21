Cooper Kupp's time with the Rams feels like it's coming to an end amid release rumors
Cooper Kupp talked with reporters on Monday to discuss his future with the Rams, but it's becoming more and more apparent that that time should be coming to an end.
Sarah Barshop of ESPN broke down the conversation, in which Kupp said he hopes to remain a Ram despite the speculation around him.
"Who knows what's going to happen," Kupp said. "That's out of my control. And we will see what it's going to be. ... I don't have any clarity on what that's going to look like or anything like that. So yeah, obviously would love to be in L.A., but I don't know what that's going to look like."
The 31-year-old Kupp reiterated his desire to keep playing football, though.
"I feel like I've got a lot of good football left in me," Kupp said, "I'll be playing football next year. That much I know."
If Kupp's comments tell us anything, it's that it might be time for the veteran wideout to find greener pastures. He has two more years on his contract, but the cap-pressed Rams can save $7.52 million against the salary cap if they cut him this offseason.
Kupp isn't the force of nature he was even three years ago, but he's still very much a viable NFL wide receiver. He posted 67 catches for 710 yards and six touchdowns in just 13 games this season, and did so in a Rams offense that frequently struggled to get going with any kind of consistency.
The fact of the matter is, the Rams feel like they're heading towards a full-on rebuild. Matthew Stafford's future remains up in the air, the defense isn't as unstoppable as it once was, 10-7 was a pleasant surprise for them this year, one they're unlikely to replicate come next season.
While Kupp's desire to stay a Ram is understandable, the fact of the matter is that he doesn't fit with their likely current plan or timeline, and he's too expensive to keep on the roster. His talents would be wasted there as the team looks to rebuild after the current era, and he'd be an immediately coveted free agent by a number of teams looking for a reliable set of hands in the passing game.
He could get a solid contract with a legitimate contender (you can't tell me a team like the Steelers wouldn't love to have Kupp catching passes next year), and finish his career with a productive few seasons hunting titles.
All in all, moving on makes sense for everyone here. It's a win-win for a team heading for a likely rebuild, and a player hoping to make the most out of the latter half of his career.
