Global Fight League teams with Formula 1: Drive To Survive producers for content creation partnership
By Simon Head
MMA's newest global promotion has drafted in one of the big players in the sports documentary space as they prepare to hit the ground running in their inaugural season.
The Global Fight League is an international team-based MMA organization that will see cities from around the word represented by teams of drafted fighters, managed and coached by respected figures within the sport.
RELATED: PFL ditches season format for March Madness-style 'PFL World Tournaments'
Six cities have been announced for the league's inaugural season, with Los Angeles, New York, Miami, London, Dubai, and Sao Paulo making up the lineup for 2025. The league's inaugural draft takes place on January 24.
Ahead of the draft, the GFL's co-founder and acting commissioner Darren Owen appeared on a special MMA Fighting Town Hall live stream to share more information about the organization's plans, and revealed that they have signed a major deal with UK production company, Box To Box Films, who are best known for their work producing the hit Netflix docuseries, Formula 1: Drive To Survive.
"Without a doubt, it's our job to to make our fighters famous," said Owen.
"I'll tell this. We were going to press release it in the near future, but I'll at least let you know this, we've partnered with the number one storytellers, I believe, in sports right now.
"We've signed a deal with Box To Box Films to kind of strategize all of our content creation.
"They're the creators of Formula 1: Drive To Survive, which is obviously a very global property. They've done a lot of different docuseries for major professional sports leagues around the world.
"It's the collaborative effort of our marketing team, and whoever's doing our production."
In addition to Drive To Survive, Box To Box have also repeated the formula for other sports, including Tour de France: Unchained, Six Nations: Full Contact, Break Point, Sprint, and Full Swing.
Now Owen hopes Box To Box can help grow the interest and awareness of GFL by sharing the stories of the fighters who will compete in the new promotion.
"Let's tell the stories of these athletes," said Owen.
"I think what really drives fandom is when you're emotionally invested in the outcome. So, let's make sure we are showing the world what the lives of these athletes are like, and their struggles, their journeys, their stories, how their life has been pre GFL, and then hopefully what their life looks like, post- and current GFL.
"So I think it really just comes down to telling the necessary stories and and sharing that behind the scenes unique look into their lives."
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
NFL: Saquon Barkley proves his worth to Eagles again
NFL: The Lions’ Super Bowl window has closed
MLB: The Dodgers sign yet another star