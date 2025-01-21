Marcus Freeman says one person to blame for Notre Dame's championship loss
By Max Weisman
Notre Dame football coach Marcus Freeman is shouldering the blame for the Irish 34-23 loss to Ohio State in Monday night's College Football Playoff National Championship. Notre Dame fell into a 24-point hole against the Buckeyes midway through the third quarter that Freeman said was the result of uncharacteristic mistakes in communication for which he takes all the blame.
"You're always making mistakes, but those type of detrimental mistakes when you play a really, really good football team cost you points," Freeman said. "I think that's probably the biggest thing that has stuck out to me even in between series, the communication. 'Hey, we're good, we got it.' Well, we can't make mistakes. It falls on my shoulders. And as the head coach, we have to prepare and be better prepared for this moment. These guys gave everything they got."
Here is his full press conference following the game.
Notre Dame, seeking its first National Championship since 1988, made some questionable decisions down big. Facing a fourth-and-2 from their own 33-yard line, the Irish elected to attempt a fake punt instead of either actually punting or going for it. Steve Angeli's pass fell incomplete and the Buckeyes took over in plus territory already up 21 points.
Later in the game, with the Irish down 16 and facing a fourth-and-goal from the Ohio State nine-yard line, the Irish trotted out the field goal unit to attempt to make a 16-point deficit into a 13-point deficit. The kick clanged off the left upright.
Despite these head-scratching decisions, the Irish should be optimistic about their future with Freeman as head coach. Notre Dame won their first College Football Playoff game this season and are 4-0 in bowl games under Freeman. The Irish should be back competing for a bid to the playoff again next year. They have tough games against Miami and Texas A&M to open the season but their schedule is relatively easy once they get past Week 2.
This season Freeman showed he is the right man to lead Notre Dame and vowed to be better next season.
"We just have to be better," he said. "I've got to make sure we prepare better for this next opportunity that we have in the future."
