Notre Dame in fine shape for next season despite title game loss vs. Ohio State
The 2025 national title game may not have ended the way Notre Dame fans wanted, but it shows there's plenty of hope for the future.
The Irish had a stellar run to the national title game, but ultimately the combination of a flawed offense with an uninspiring passing game, and a defensive front beset by injuries combined to keep them from knocking off Ohio State, in a 31-23 loss.
But make no mistake: Marcus Freeman and company figure to be around for a while. Yes, the offense is losing quarterback Riley Leonard, but anyone who watched Notre Dame for any length of time can tell you that Leonard was not exactly the most reliable passer on Earth.
It figures to be a three-way battle for the job, but all three signal callers should have Irish fans excited about next season.
But, of more importance than quarterback is running back. Neither Jadarian Price nor Jeremiyah Love are leaving next season, and the pair are essential to what the Irish are hoping to accomplish offensively. They were the engine that powered this offense, and will continue to be that next year.
With the pair returning, Notre Dame's offense will be able to give whoever the new quarterback is time to get his sea legs under him in the early portion of the season, without them having to lean too hard on him.
Likewise, Jaden Greathouse, the breakout star of the Irish's playoff run, is coming back. Notre Dame was in dire need of a go-to wideout this season, and Greathouse answered the call when they needed him most. His emergence potentially gives Notre Dame something it hasn't had since the Chase Claypool era: a viable, go-to number one wide receiver.
Defensively, the Irish are taking a bit of a hit; defensive linemen Howard Cross III and Rylie Mills are both entering the NFL Draft, as is linebacker Jack Kiser. Safety Xavier Watts and top cornerback Benjamin Morrison are also gone for the draft.
But freshman corner Leonard Moore looked fantastic, and if there's one thing Freeman can do, it's find and coach defensive talent. I have no doubt this team will be absolutely fine next season on that side of the ball.
On top of their returning talent, the Irish are bringing in the number 12 overall recruiting class as of now, a number that figures to go up ahead of the second signing day this offseason.
Are the Irish a lock to return to the national title game? Hardly; they weren't a lock to make it this far this year, with a flawed offense and a battered defense.
But with the talent they have coming back, and the new freshman coming in, expect Notre Dame to remain one of the best teams in the country, and right in the mix for the playoff once again in 2025.
