Key stat shows Anthony Edwards is awful in clutch, but LeBron James has been worse
The Minnesota Timberwolves continued their struggles in the 2024-25 NBA season following a 108-106 loss at the hands of the Memphis Grizzlies.
In a game where Anthony Edwards scored 32 points in the losing effort, but received backlash for one moment during the dying seconds of the game.
Edwards had a chance to tie or win the game for his team with the clock running down and the Timberwolves trailing by just two points.
While Ant got his shot off in time, he airballed his game-winning attempt. Evidently, Edwards received major flak from NBA fans for the botched clutch play.
After the game, ESPN's Michael C. Wright revealed messing up clutch plays in the clutch during the regular season is nothing new for Edwards. However, even with his poor form in that criteria, he is somehow better than Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James in the same time span.
"Per ESPN Research Ant Edwards is now 0-12 on go-ahead/game-tying FGAs in final 5 seconds of 4th quarter or OT in his career," Wright wrote on X. "That's 2nd-most misses w/out a make by any player since Edwards entered NBA (20-21). Only LeBron has more attempts w/out a make (0-19) during that span."
Since entering the league during the 2020-21 NBA season, Ant is 0-12 in the final five seconds of the fourth quarter or overtime. Considering he is the go-to shot taker for his team during clutch it's a terrible stat to have your name attached to.
On the other hand, while James is 0-19 in the same scenario since Edwards' NBA debut, many will give him a pass due to his age. Moreover, James often increases a gear come playoff time.
