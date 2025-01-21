Miami Heat's feelings revealed on Kevin Love's IG posts about Jimmy Butler drama
Since getting traded to the Miami Heat, Jimmy Butler has been the cornerstone player for the franchise. During his stint with the Heat, he has helped the organization reach two NBA Finals.
While Butler and Co. have failed to lift the Larry O'Brien trophy, most fans expected Jimmy to try again with the Heat.
Unfortunately, the relationship between Butler and the Heat has gone south in the 2024-25 NBA season. So much so that the 35-year-old superstar requested a trade from the team while publicly criticizing them.
He was handed a seven-game suspension by the franchise for his behavior. Butler is back after suspension but there is still a cloud of doubt hovering abobve his head.
Amid all the chaos, Heat veteran Kevin Love has used his Instagram account to use light-hearted humor to give his unfiltered take on the Butler situation. Now, the Heat's take on the situation has been revealed by Love via Miami Herald's Anthony Chiang.
"I do think there is, in a heavy situation or a time where it can be a dark cloud over everything, I think that that levity brings just a breath of fresh air,” Love said. "Guys get engaged in it and it’s fun. And the fan base gets engaged in it. They love it, the front office has been super cool about it, the coaching staff finds it funny, as well."
With the Heat at crossroads about their future with Butler, it's good to know that Love is spreading love amid a sea of problems for the organization.
But as things stand right now, Jimmy Buckets will get his way sooner rather than later. After all, it's evident that the 6x NBA All-Star is hardly putting any efforts when he is on the floor.
