Kyrie Irving gives stern response to his 2025 NBA All-Star selection debate
With each passing game, the Dallas Mavericks are realizing Luka Doncic's true value as the team recently lost a game against the struggling Charlotte Hornets.
Sure, LaMelo Ball's 23-point contribution was key to the victory, but a roster which has the duo of Kyrie Irving and Klay Thompson should have been able to handle it.
Irving did have 33 points alongside 4 rebounds and 3 assists in 41 minutes of playing time. However, due to the Mavs ultimately suffering a five-point defeat, many criticized the 8x NBA All-Star.
Speaking of the NBA All-Star game, many have questioned whether the 2016 NBA champion deserves a selection this season. Irving silenced his critics with a stern response.
"I'm an All-Star regardless in this league, whether I'm voted in or not," Irving said. "I definitely feel like I've put my best foot forward this season, if that's honored by the guys voting for me, or the fans or the media, I'm appreciative."
Irving is currently playing in the 14th season of his NBA career. During his time in the league, the 32-year-old has been bestowed with a plethora of accolades.
As we mentioned earlier, Kai has already featured in the NBA All-Star game eight times in his career. While the Mavs guard is averaging 24.2 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game, his inability to win games could dwindle his chances of making the 2025 NBA All-Star game.
The Mavericks have now fallen to a 23-20 record as they are the seventh seed in the Western Conference. Without Doncic, the Mavs continue to slip in standings.
