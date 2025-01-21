UFC legend Michael Bisping eyes 'showstopping' next test for Islam Makhachev after UFC 311 win
By Simon Head
If the UFC are looking to book the biggest possible matchup for Islam Makhachev, a move up in weight could potentially deliver a huge title fight later in 2025.
That's the view of former UFC middleweight champion and UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping, with the color commentator and fight analyst offering his take on Makhachev's next move following the Russian's quickfire submission victory over short-notice opponent Renato Moicano at UFC 311.
Speaking on TNT Sports Fight Week, Bisping laid out the problem that the UFC's matchmakers currently face – there isn't a clear next move for their pound-for-pound number one.
"It’s an interesting one," he said.
"Typically you might think it would be Arman Tsarukyan. I don’t know, there might be more to the story – let’s just leave it at that.
"When you look at the rankings, Islam has beaten everyone. The only name he hasn’t is Justin Gaethje. Of course, he’s coming off a loss.
"It was announced on Saturday night that he’ll be fighting Dan Hooker (at UFC 313). Maybe the winner of that, but I believe at this moment in time that Islam Makhachev deserves something bigger, something more showstopping."
If the best available lightweight option isn't big enough, that means Makhachev may need to move up a division. And while he has a relationship with current welterweight champion Belal Muhammad that means he won't face him inside the Octagon, "Remember The Name" has a championship assignment of his own that could potentially open the door for Makhachev later in the year.
Muhammad is set to take on Kazakhstan's undefeated Shavkat Rakhmonov, with a planned matchup between the pair at UFC 310 being postponed after the champion picked up a nasty bone infection in his foot.
Once that bout is rebooked and contested, Makhachev's next move may be clearer, as Bisping explained.
"A double-weight championship status belt. Maybe a shot at Shavkat Rakhmonov, if he beats Belal Muhammad," he said.
"Outside of that, he’s kind of cleared out the division."
