Texans-Chiefs sets record as ESPN's most-watched NFL game ever
By Joe Lago
Was it because NFL fans outside Kansas City just wanted to watch the demise of the Chiefs and the implosion of their Super Bowl three-peat title bid? Or was it due to the legion of Taylor Swift fans tuning in to catch the camera cutaways of the pop icon?
Or maybe, just maybe, the pop culture crossover of Swift and WNBA star Caitlin Clark as luxury suite mates brought their adoring fan bases together to watch football?
Whatever the reasons for the 32.7 million viewers who tuned in for the NFL's divisional playoff opener, Saturday's showdown between the Chiefs and Houston Texans was record-setting for ESPN.
On Monday, the company announced that Texans-Chiefs was the most-watched NFL game ever in ESPN's history, and the final tally of viewers is expected to exceed 33 million when Nielsen releases its final numbers this week.
The broadcast reached a peak audience of 38.5 million in the second half of Kansas City's 23-14 win. The most-watched non-Super Bowl game on Disney platforms also marked the best Saturday divisional playoff viewership in 10 seasons across the company's networks.
The previous record for ESPN's most-watched NFL game was 32.3 million viewers for last year's divisional playoff between the Texans and Baltimore Ravens, who won 34-10.
No. 3 on ESPN's list is the January 2023 wild-card playoff between the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers that drew 31.2 million viewers. Dallas prevailed 31-14 on four touchdown passes by Dak Prescott.
