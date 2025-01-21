Paddy Pimblett was unimpressed with Renato Moicano's title tilt at UFC 311: 'Go out on your shield!'
By Simon Head
English UFC lightweight Paddy Pimblett stoked his growing rivalry with Renato Moicano when he offered his critical take on the Brazilian contender's showing against Islam Makhachev at UFC 311.
Moicano was all set to face Beneil Dariush at the event in Los Angeles, but after title challenger Arman Tsarukyan was ruled out of the main event on weigh-in day due to injury, Moicano was handed the opportunity of a lifetime when he was drafted into the main event spot.
RELATED: UFC 311: Champions retain titles, break records on a wild night in LA
Unfortunately for Moicano, his shot at the undisputed lightweight title ended almost as quickly as it had arrived, with the Brazilian tapping to a D'Arce choke from Makhachev at the 4:05 mark in the first round at Intuit Dome.
In a video posted to his Instagram account showing his live reaction to the fight, Pimblett shared his frustration at the manner in which Moicano conceded defeat.
"You f*****g tapped that quick, Renato? Go asleep, lad – go out on your shield," he said.
"I f******g hate that. You’re in a f*****g choke. You’re not going to snap your neck. Go asleep.
"Second straight win by D’Arce – that was too easy. It was like, 'Yeah, give him the sub, lad.' I thought Renato would put up more of a fight than that."
Pimblett also wrote, "Credit to Renato for stepping up on 24 hours’ notice, but come on, brother. You’re never going to get that opportunity again.
"At least go out on your shield and go to sleep."
Pimblett's assessment drew plenty of comments – as his posts always do. But one response in particular leapt out from the feed as Moicano himself appeared to shut down the Brit with a terse two-round response.
"Shut up."
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
CFB: Ohio State overcomes Michigan loss with Natty
NFL: Eagles fans loving A.J. Brown’s ride
NBA: LeBron not thrilled with Lakers’ roster ‘construction’
NFL/SPORTS MEDIA: Texans-Chiefs was ESPN’S most-watched game ever