A.J. Brown's car becomes latest viral fascination of Eagles fans
By Joe Lago
Honda dealerships in the greater Philadelphia metropolitan area should be on red alert with all hands on deck. Because if recent history follows form, Eagles fans will be flocking to them to start the latest craze.
RELATED: A.J. Brown invites 'Inner Excellence' author to Eagles playoff game
A week after his favorite self-help book, "Inner Excellence," got national attention because he read it on the sidelines of a wild-card win over the Green Bay Packers, Philadelphia wide receiver A.J. Brown again drew the curiosity of fans Sunday when he pulled into the Lincoln Financial Field parking lot in a Honda Accord.
If seeking in-game enlightenment by reading his favorite passages didn't confirm Brown as NFL's renaissance man, his modest choice of wheels surely makes him the most down-to-earth three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver. And social media loved the fact that he rolls on game days with a ride of the common man.
Thanks to Brown, Jim Murphy, the author of "Inner Excellence," enjoyed his 15 minutes of fame after his book soared to No. 1 on Amazon. Murphy made appearances in Philadelphia all weekend to talk about his book.
While Murphy's book costs 18 bucks, a brand-new 2025 Accord carries a sticker price of around $30,000. Surely, Eagles fans wouldn't be crazy enough to boost the popularity of the mid-size sedan simply out of devotion to their team's No. 1 wideout. Yeah, it sounds too far-fetched even for Philly fans.
FYI Eagles fans: Prices for used 2015 Honda Accords look pretty reasonable.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
CFB: Ohio State-Notre Dame National Championship preview
NFL: Saquon Barkley proves his worth to Eagles again
NFL: The Lions’ Super Bowl window has closed
MLB: The Dodgers sign yet another star