Runner-up of 'The Game' claims CFP National Championship
By Tyler Reed
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish tried to make it a dramatic finish; however, it was all Ohio State, as the Buckeyes took home the 2025 College Football Playoff National Championship.
The Buckeyes jumped out to a 21-7 lead at halftime, and it was just too much for the Irish to overcome. The 34-21 victory gives the Buckeyes their ninth national championship.
RELATED: Alabama football fan hilariously calls into C-SPAN inauguration coverage (VIDEO)
However, the Buckeyes didn't finish the season without a few bumps in the road. A loss to the Oregon Ducks and, oh yeah, that team up north.
Most schools would be thrilled with a national championship season. However, the rivalry between Michigan and Ohio State is not like most rivalries.
After the loss to the Wolverines, there were actual discussions within the media about the Buckeyes firing head coach Ryan Day over losing to Michigan.
Now, Day is a national champion, but the stench of losing to the Wolverines is something that can't be washed off.
Is this trolling? Sure. However, one can guarantee there is a Buckeyes fan somewhere tonight who has had too many adult beverages saying, "Man, this season would have been perfect if we beat Michigan."
Unfortunately for that fan, he will have to wipe his tears with a national championship. A sad day for Buckeye nation, if we're being honest.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
NFL: Saquon Barkley proves his worth to Eagles again
NFL: The Lions’ Super Bowl window has closed
MLB: The Dodgers sign yet another star